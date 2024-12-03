PHOTO COLLECTION: BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Red Carpet
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
Demi Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Demi Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Ariana Grande poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Zoe Saldana poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Zoe Saldana poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Selena Gomez poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Selena Gomez poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Isabella Rossellini poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Isabella Rossellini poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Warwick Davis poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Anna Kendrick poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Anna Kendrick poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Adrien Brody, left, and Georgina Chapman pose for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Nick Park, left, and Merlin Crossingham pose for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Vera Wang poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Letitia Wright poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Colman Domingo poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Hugh Grant, left, and Anna Elisabet Eberstein pose for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Marisa Tomei poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Ralph Fiennes poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Cynthia Erivo poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Cynthia Erivo poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Cynthia Erivo poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Mikey Madison poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Vanessa Williams poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Guy Pearce poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Saoirse Ronan poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Camila Cabello poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Ariana Grande poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Mark Eydelshteyn poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Yura Borisov poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Vanessa Kirby poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Florence Hunt poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Marianne Jean-Baptiste poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
The Blessed Madonna holds a fan that reads "This Machine Kills Fascists" upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Pamela Anderson poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
David Jonsson poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Sebastian Stan poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Jeff Goldblum poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Adam Pearson poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Jacques Audiard poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Monica Barbaro poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
Gwendoline Christie poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.