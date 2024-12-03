All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: Berlinale Film Festival

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Tilda Swinton holds the honorary Golden Bear for her life work during the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Tilda Swinton poses for photographers at the photo call for her Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber).
From left, Duzen Tekkal, Christian Berkel, Andrea Sawatzki, Ulrich Matthes and Tricia Tuttle, director of the Berlinale, poses for photographers with photos of the Israeli hostage David Cunio upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Christoph Soeder//dpa via AP)
Actress Heike Makatsch poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Nicolette Krebitz, right, and Tala Al-Deen pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Das Licht' at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Tilda Swinton arrives for a news conference for her Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Model Toni Garrn poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Lars Eidinger poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Das Licht' at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Tilda Swinton arrives for a news conference for her Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German climate activist Luisa Neubauer poses in protest for photographers upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Tilda Swinton holds the honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement during the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Model Toni Garrn poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The Berlinale Festival Director, Tricia Tuttle poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Tilda Swinton sits in the audience during the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People walk past posters of the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Tilda Swinton poses for photographers at the photo call for her Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber).
