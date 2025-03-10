PHOTO COLLECTION: Bloody Sunday Commemoration

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and NAACP President Derick Johnson, from left, march across the Edmund Pettus bridge during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The foot soldiers are helped across the Edmund Pettus bridge during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person takes a photo of the march over the Edmund Pettus bridge during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People march to the Edmund Pettus bridge during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People march over the Edmund Pettus bridge during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the Alabama Prince Hall Grand Lodge marches during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People march during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People march on the back side of the Edmund Pettus bridge during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People march during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People march to the Edmund Pettus bridge during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Annie Pearl Avery, one of the original foot soldiers reacts on crossing the Edmund Pettus bridge during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes a photo with a marcher during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the Alabama Prince Hall Grand Lodge marches during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Selma civil rights foot soldier Charles Mauldin introduces President Joe Biden to speak near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2023, during an event to commemorate the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a landmark event of the civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., marches on the Edmund Pettus bridge during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Selma Civil Rights foot soldier Charles Mauldin prepares to march during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Martin Luther King III marches across the Edmund Pettus bridge during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman participates in a church service at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U. S. Rep Terri Sewell, D-Ala., speaks at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Henry Lewis, brother of the Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., listens to a sermon at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People enter the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Rep Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY., is seen on a woman's cell phone as he speaks at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Rev. Jesse Jackson listens to speakers at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Rev. Jesse Jackson holds his son's hand at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

From left; U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Rev. Al Sharpton and NAACP President Derick Johnson participate in a church service at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman prays at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaks at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person holds the day's program at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A hymnal is placed during a church service at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man sings during a church service at Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Rev. Al Sharpton listens to speakers at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., left, speaks with the Rev. Al Sharpton at the Tabernacle Baptist Church during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Clouds of tear gas fill the air as state troopers, ordered by Gov. George Wallace, break up a demonstration march in Selma, Ala., March 7, 1965, on what became known as "Bloody Sunday." (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Amelia Boynton is aided by people after she was injured when state police broke up a demonstration march in Selma, Ala., March 7, 1965. Boynton, wife of a real estate and insurance man, has been a leader in civil rights efforts. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS