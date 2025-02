PHOTO COLLECTION: Brazil Carnival

Renata Carvalho sings during the "Cordao do Boitata" street pre-carnival party in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers dance at the "Cordao do Boitata" street pre-carnival party in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A reveler strikes a pose during the "Ceu na Terra" or "Heaven on Earth" pre-Carnival street party, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers hold a banner that reads in Portuguese, "Life is worth it," to pay tribute to Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres during the "Cordao do Boitata" street pre-carnival party in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Musicians parade in the "Ceu na Terra" or "Heaven on Earth" pre-Carnival street party, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A reveler dressed as a Pierrot sings during the "Cordao do Boitata" street pre-carnival party in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Celia Regina, left, dances with a sex worker during a pre-Carnival block party in the Vila Mimosa red-light district in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Sex workers, and supporters paraded in the block party, demanding attention to their problems, such as better health, safety and visibility. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A reveler dressed as Oscar-nominated actress Fernanda Torres holds a cutout of an Instagram account of "The Academy" during a pre-Carnival lookalike event in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers attend the "Cordao do Boitata" street pre-carnival party in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A reveler dressed as a devil sticks out her tongue during the "Ceu na Terra" or "Heaven on Earth" pre-Carnival street party, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Raquel Poti, center back, performs on stilts during the "Ceu na Terra" or "Heaven on Earth" pre-Carnival street party, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A performer, right, dances with a sex worker during a pre-Carnival block party in the Vila Mimosa red-light district in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Sex workers, and supporters paraded in the block party, demanding attention to their problems, such as better health, safety and visibility. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A reveler sprays water on fellow merry makers cooling them off during the "Ceu na Terra" or "Heaven on Earth" pre-Carnival street party, amid a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS