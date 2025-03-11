All sections
WorldMarch 12, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Britain Art Lights

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

A sound and light show with a literary theme developed by Luxmuralis, which includes a section on writer Jane Austen, is screened inside Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Austen was born in 1775, 250 years ago, and died in 1817, she is buried in the cathedral. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A sound and light show with a literary theme developed by Luxmuralis is screened, including this image of William Shakespeare, inside Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A sound and light show with a literary theme developed by Luxmuralis is screened inside Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A sound and light show with a literary theme developed by Luxmuralis is screened inside Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A sound and light show with a literary theme developed by Luxmuralis is screened inside Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A sound and light show with a literary theme developed by Luxmuralis is screened inside Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A sound and light show with a literary theme developed by Luxmuralis is screened inside Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A sound and light show with a literary theme developed by Luxmuralis is screened inside Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A sound and light show with a literary theme developed by Luxmuralis, including this Gulliver's Travels section is screened inside Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A sound and light show with a literary theme developed by Luxmuralis, including Frankenstein by Mary Shelly is screened inside Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A sound and light show with a literary theme developed by Luxmuralis is screened inside Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
