PHOTO COLLECTION: Britain Commonwealth Day

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales and Prince William leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London, Monday March 10, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's King Charles III leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joan Armatrading performs during the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London, Monday March 10, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Foreign secretary David Lammy leave after attebnding the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flag bearers attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London, Monday March 10, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London, Monday March 10, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London, Monday March 10, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cynthia Wakuna reads from Nave Pulpit during the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London, Monday March 10, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales and Prince William arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Braimah Kanneh-Mason, background left, playing the piano, and Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, playing the violin perform, during the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London, Monday March 10, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Scotland of Asthal speaks, during the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London, Monday March 10, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Samoan Prime Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mata'afa speaks, during the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London, Monday March 10, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales and Prince William arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service as protesters hold placards at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)ASSOCIATED PRESS
