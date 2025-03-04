Tuesday, March 4
March 4, 2025
PHOTO COLLECTION: Britain Pancake Day
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners in costumes compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A runner competes during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A competitor flips a pancake during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners in costumes compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners in costumes compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A competitor flips a pancake during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A competitor flips a pancake during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A runner competes during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
