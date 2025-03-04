All sections
WorldMarch 4, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Britain Pancake Day

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners in costumes compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Runners in costumes compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A runner competes during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A runner competes during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A competitor flips a pancake during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A competitor flips a pancake during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners in costumes compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Runners in costumes compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners in costumes compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Runners in costumes compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A competitor flips a pancake during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A competitor flips a pancake during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A competitor flips a pancake during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A competitor flips a pancake during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A runner competes during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A runner competes during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Related
AP PHOTOS: Carnival Around the World
WorldMar. 4
AP PHOTOS: Carnival Around the World
Mavs star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL and is out for the season, AP source says
WorldMar. 4
Mavs star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL and is out for the season, AP source says
PHOTO COLLECTION: Carnival Around the World
WorldMar. 4
PHOTO COLLECTION: Carnival Around the World
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025
WorldMar. 4
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025
NASA's two stuck astronauts are finally closing in on their return to Earth after 9 months in space
WorldMar. 4
NASA's two stuck astronauts are finally closing in on their return to Earth after 9 months in space
Joey Molland, a guitarist with 1970s Welsh pop-rock band Badfinger, dies at 77
WorldMar. 4
Joey Molland, a guitarist with 1970s Welsh pop-rock band Badfinger, dies at 77
AP PHOTOS: In Rio and beyond, Carnival brings euphoria and release to Brazilians
WorldMar. 4
AP PHOTOS: In Rio and beyond, Carnival brings euphoria and release to Brazilians
Vance says US-Ukraine minerals deal better deterrent of Putin than 'troops from some random country'
WorldMar. 4
Vance says US-Ukraine minerals deal better deterrent of Putin than 'troops from some random country'
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy