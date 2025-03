PHOTO COLLECTION: Britain Royals St Patrick's Day Parade

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, laughs as she joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, pats the Irish Guards' Mascot dorg Turlough Mor, as she joins veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Irish Guards' Mascot dog Turlough Mor, awaits the visit of Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrives to join the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrives to join the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, poses for a photo with members of the Irish Guards at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, joined the Irish Guards' Mascot dog Turlough Mor, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrives to join the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS