PHOTO COLLECTION: Britain Shrovetide Football

The ball is thrown to the into play at the start of the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The ball is thrown high above the crowd who try to reach it during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The ball is thrown high above the crowd during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spectators gain vantage point for the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The crowd of players struggle for the ball during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man passes the ball from the Henmore Brook to a colleague during annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People wait for the ball to arrive at the bridge over Henmore Brook during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The ball is collected from a building site which is classed as out of bounds during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shops are boarded up ahead of the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples) ASSOCIATED PRESS