PHOTO COLLECTION: Britain Shrovetide Football

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
The ball is thrown to the into play at the start of the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The ball is thrown high above the crowd who try to reach it during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The ball is thrown high above the crowd during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spectators gain vantage point for the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The crowd of players struggle for the ball during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man passes the ball from the Henmore Brook to a colleague during annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wait for the ball to arrive at the bridge over Henmore Brook during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The ball is collected from a building site which is classed as out of bounds during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shops are boarded up ahead of the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bunting and flags adorn the High Street in Ashbourne as preparations are made for the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
