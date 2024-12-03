All sections
WorldMarch 4, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Britain Shrovetide Football

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
The ball is thrown to the into play at the start of the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
The ball is thrown to the into play at the start of the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The ball is thrown high above the crowd who try to reach it during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
The ball is thrown high above the crowd who try to reach it during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The ball is thrown high above the crowd during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
The ball is thrown high above the crowd during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spectators gain vantage point for the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
Spectators gain vantage point for the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The crowd of players struggle for the ball during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
The crowd of players struggle for the ball during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man passes the ball from the Henmore Brook to a colleague during annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
A man passes the ball from the Henmore Brook to a colleague during annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wait for the ball to arrive at the bridge over Henmore Brook during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
People wait for the ball to arrive at the bridge over Henmore Brook during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The ball is collected from a building site which is classed as out of bounds during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
The ball is collected from a building site which is classed as out of bounds during the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shops are boarded up ahead of the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
Shops are boarded up ahead of the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bunting and flags adorn the High Street in Ashbourne as preparations are made for the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
Bunting and flags adorn the High Street in Ashbourne as preparations are made for the annual Shrovetide medieval hugball soccer that is match played in Ashbourne, England, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which has been played in England from the reign of King Henry II. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Related
AP PHOTOS: Carnival Around the World
WorldMar. 4
AP PHOTOS: Carnival Around the World
Mavs star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL and is out for the season, AP source says
WorldMar. 4
Mavs star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL and is out for the season, AP source says
PHOTO COLLECTION: Carnival Around the World
WorldMar. 4
PHOTO COLLECTION: Carnival Around the World
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025
WorldMar. 4
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025
NASA's two stuck astronauts are finally closing in on their return to Earth after 9 months in space
WorldMar. 4
NASA's two stuck astronauts are finally closing in on their return to Earth after 9 months in space
Joey Molland, a guitarist with 1970s Welsh pop-rock band Badfinger, dies at 77
WorldMar. 4
Joey Molland, a guitarist with 1970s Welsh pop-rock band Badfinger, dies at 77
AP PHOTOS: In Rio and beyond, Carnival brings euphoria and release to Brazilians
WorldMar. 4
AP PHOTOS: In Rio and beyond, Carnival brings euphoria and release to Brazilians
Vance says US-Ukraine minerals deal better deterrent of Putin than 'troops from some random country'
WorldMar. 4
Vance says US-Ukraine minerals deal better deterrent of Putin than 'troops from some random country'
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy