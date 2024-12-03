PHOTO COLLECTION: California Wildfires Aftermath

Partially burned deer statues stand in the front yard of Chris Wilson's home ravaged by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Louise Hamlin visits her home ravaged by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A shovel stands amid the remains of Louise Hamlin's home devastated by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A street address is seen on the wall next to the main entrance of Chris Wilson's home devastated by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chris Wilson walks through the remains of his home, consumed by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial photo shows the charred homes of Louise Hamlin, center left, and Chris Wilson, center right, after the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Liz Zaret searches for salvageable items in what remains of her home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tim Bearer holds a keepsake in his mother's fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tim Bearer walks in the rubble of his mother's fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tony Lai, left, looks through the remains of his fire-ravaged beachfront property with his wife Everlyn in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tony Lai rakes through the remains of his fire-ravaged beachfront property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tony Lai, center, rakes through the remains of his fire-ravaged beachfront property with his wife Everlyn in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

John Borbone searches through his fire-ravaged property after the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial view shows the devastation left by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A lone residence is left standing amid the devastation from the Palisades Fire, in an aerial view, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The devastation from the Palisades Fire is shown in an aerial view in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial view shows the devastation left by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The devastation from the Palisades Fire is shown in an aerial view in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The devastation from the Palisades Fire is shown in an aerial view in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A members of the National Guard stands at a checkpoint as President Donald Trump is set to tour the Palisades Fire zone damage in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) ASSOCIATED PRESS

What remains of Chef Daniel Shemtob's home destroyed by the Palisades Fire is seen, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

World Central Kitchen Chef Corp member Daniel Shemtob looks out over what remains of his home destroyed by the Palisades Fire, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Morning doves perch on a chared beam among what remains of Chef Daniel Shemtob's home destroyed by the Palisades Fire, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The remains of Chef Daniel Shemtob and his wife Elyse's home that was destroyed by the Palisades Fire is seen in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worker walks past the remains of a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Homeowner David Marquez, left, holds a metal detector as his father, Juan Pablo Alvarado, right, and a friend look for the remains of gold jewelry and other silver items inside the walls of their multi-generational home in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The remains of homes destroyed by the Palisades Fire are seen, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The remains of a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire are seen through a cross-shape, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A message reading, "Bless This House," is seen on the remains of a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The remains of a beachfront property are shown after the Palisades Fire swept through Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The remains of a burned vehicle are seen in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The devastation from the Palisades Fire is seen from the air as a house remains standing at bottom in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A statue stands amidst damage from the Palisades Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cars are left charred inside a dealership in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A charred set of weights is shown in a fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS