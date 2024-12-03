All sections
WorldMarch 14, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Campus Protests Immigration Arrest

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
New York Police officers arrest a demonstrator from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York Police officers arrest a demonstrator from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Police officers arrest a demonstrator from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York Police officers arrest a demonstrator from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Police officers arrest a demonstrator from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York Police officers arrest a demonstrator from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Police officers arrest a demonstrator from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York Police officers arrest a demonstrator from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators with the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators with the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Police officers gather to arrest demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York Police officers gather to arrest demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who were arrested while protesting inside Trump Tower, wait to board a bus escorted by New York Police officers, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who were arrested while protesting inside Trump Tower, wait to board a bus escorted by New York Police officers, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who were arrested while protesting inside Trump Tower, wait to board a bus escorted by New York Police officers, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who were arrested while protesting inside Trump Tower, wait to board a bus escorted by New York Police officers, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A crowd gathers in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A crowd gathers in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A crowd gathers in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A crowd gathers in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A crowd gathers in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A crowd gathers in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A crowd gathers in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A crowd gathers in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A crowd gathers in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A crowd gathers in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A young orthodox jewish boy waves a Palestinian flag in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, prior to the deportation case of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A young orthodox jewish boy waves a Palestinian flag in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, prior to the deportation case of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person waves a Palestinian flag in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, prior to the deportation case of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A person waves a Palestinian flag in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, prior to the deportation case of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person wearing a watermelon badge on their shoulder in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
A person wearing a watermelon badge on their shoulder in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters demonstrate in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at Washington Square Park, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Protesters demonstrate in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at Washington Square Park, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters march on campus against the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil at UC Berkeley on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Berkeley, Calif. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Protesters march on campus against the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil at UC Berkeley on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Berkeley, Calif. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters demonstrate in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at Washington Square Park, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Protesters demonstrate in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at Washington Square Park, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters march during a demonstration in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Protesters march during a demonstration in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters demonstrate in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at Washington Square Park, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Protesters demonstrate in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at Washington Square Park, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters demonstrate in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at Washington Square Park, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Protesters demonstrate in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at Washington Square Park, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protester including students of New York University gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at Washington Square Park, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A protester including students of New York University gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at Washington Square Park, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protester including students of New York University gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at Washington Square Park, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A protester including students of New York University gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil at Washington Square Park, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters march during a demonstration in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Protesters march during a demonstration in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Related
North Carolina GOP town hall gets rowdy as attendees hurl scathing questions on Trump
WorldMar. 14
North Carolina GOP town hall gets rowdy as attendees hurl scathing questions on Trump
USPS agrees to work with DOGE on reform, planning to cut 10,000 workers
WorldMar. 14
USPS agrees to work with DOGE on reform, planning to cut 10,000 workers
American who snatched baby wombat from its mother being reviewed for Australian visa breach
WorldMar. 14
American who snatched baby wombat from its mother being reviewed for Australian visa breach
Gene Hackman's estate asks court to block release of death investigation records
WorldMar. 14
Gene Hackman's estate asks court to block release of death investigation records
The Trump administration pushes again to restrict birthright citizenship. What does that mean?
WorldMar. 13
The Trump administration pushes again to restrict birthright citizenship. What does that mean?
More shots fired at Oregon Tesla dealership in ongoing vandalism since Musk began advising Trump
WorldMar. 13
More shots fired at Oregon Tesla dealership in ongoing vandalism since Musk began advising Trump
'A legacy that is unmatched:' Tributes pour in for longtime Arizona congressman Raúl Grijalva
WorldMar. 13
'A legacy that is unmatched:' Tributes pour in for longtime Arizona congressman Raúl Grijalva
Columbia University says it expelled some students who seized building last year
WorldMar. 13
Columbia University says it expelled some students who seized building last year
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy