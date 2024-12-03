PHOTO COLLECTION: Carnival Across Europe

Carnival masks on sale during the Venetian historical carnival in St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revellers participating in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival display their masks in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A reveller participating in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival shows her mask in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revellers participate in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival, at the Florian Cafe' in St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People in costumes sail on boats during the traditional rowing parade, part of the historical Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boats sail during the traditional rowing parade, part of the historical Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revellers participate in the celebrations of the historic Venetian Carnival, in St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People pick up oranges as they take part in the 'Battle of the Oranges" where people pelt each other with oranges as part of Carnival celebrations in the northern Italian Piedmont town of Ivrea, Italy, Monday, March 3, 2025. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take part in the 'Battle of the Oranges" where people pelt each other with oranges as part of Carnival celebrations in the northern Italian Piedmont town of Ivrea, Italy, Monday, March 3, 2025. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A dancer parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of the 152nd edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Performers dance during a parade through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of the 152nd edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A performer offers flowers to the crowd on Place Massena prior to the opening ceremony of the 152nd edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly). ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival float depicting sea animals parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of the 152nd edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival float parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of the 152nd edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival float depicting Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of the 152nd edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Costumed waiters take part in a cafe waiters race during the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly). ASSOCIATED PRESS

A costumed waiter takes part in a cafe waiters race during the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly). ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Heumarkt (Hay Market) square in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival float depicts Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hitting a love hammer on Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A performer wearing a traditional carnival mask takes part in Shrovetide celebrations, in Rumsiskes village, some 89 kilometres (56 miles) north of Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spectators gather to watch a traditional carnival mask festival during the Shrovetide celebrations, in Rumsiskes village, some 89 kilometres (56 miles) north of Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Gilles of Binche wear their traditional wax masks as they attend Carnival celebrations in Binche, Belgium, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Pierrots of Binche march through the crowd during Carnival celebrations in Binche, Belgium, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival effigy is set alight as bystanders look on during carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revellers dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, prepare to take part in carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, jumps over a burning carnival effigy during carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A costumed woman participates in the main carnival parade in North Macedonia's southeastern town of Strumica, marking the beginning of the Easter fasting period, late Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Costumed revelers perform during the main carnival parade in North Macedonia's southeastern town of Strumica, marking the beginning of the Easter fasting period, late Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A disguised reveler participates in the main carnival parade in North Macedonia's southeastern town of Strumica, marking the beginning of the Easter fasting period, late Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A reveler, dressed as "Diablos de Luzon" or Luzon Devil's, covered in oil and soot carrying bull horns on his heads and cowbells on belts representing the devil poses for a picture in carnival celebrations in the small village of Luzon, Spain, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A reveler dressed as "Mascarita", center, and Revelers, dressed as "Diablos de Luzon" or Luzon Devil's, covered in oil and soot carrying bull horns on their heads and cowbells on belts representing the devil take part in carnival celebrations in the small village of Luzon, Spain, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A reveler dressed as "Mascarita" takes part in a traditional carnival celebration in the small village of Luzon, Spain, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman wearing carnival costume takes part in a traditional carnival parade of Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man wearing carnival costume drives a car, in a traditional carnival parade of Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) ASSOCIATED PRESS