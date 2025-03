PHOTO COLLECTION: Carnival Across Latin America

Contestants vying to represent Chola and Chuta for Carnival dance during an election ceremony, in El Alto, Bolivia, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers dance during an Andean Carnival celebration in El Alto, Bolivia, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children spray foam at performers during a Carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Students are sprayed with foam during Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Transgender women Negriny Venture, left, and Leticia Mamede prepare Carnival costumes for the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Musicians play Andean flutes during a competition to elect representatives for three Carnival characters — Chuta, Pepino and Chola — in El Alto, Bolivia, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A candombe drummer performs during a Carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers share a kiss during the traditional Mud Block carnival party in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A dog named Julia, wearing a tiara and wings, attends the "Blocao" dog carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Band musicians perform during a pre-carnival celebration in Oruro, Bolivia, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A reveler dressed as a Pierrot sings during the "Cordao do Boitata" street pre-carnival party in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Band musicians perform in a pre-carnival celebration in Oruro, Bolivia, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers attend the Carmelitas street party on the first official day of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A musician looks through a tarpaulin opening as he waits to perform in a pre-carnival celebration in Oruro, Bolivia, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers cool off with the help of spray truck showering water into the crowd of partiers amid the extreme heat during a pre-Carnival "Desliga da Justica" street party, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS