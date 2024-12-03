PHOTO COLLECTION: Carnival Around the World

The Gilles of Binche wear their traditional wax masks as they attend Carnival celebrations in Binche, Belgium, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers cheer during the Mud Block carnival party in Paraty, Brazil, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A disguised man walks through a street during the main carnival parade in North Macedonia's southeastern town of Strumica, marking the beginning of the Easter fasting period, late Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Performers dance during a parade through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of the 152nd edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hara Papageorgiou, 12, poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revellers wearing traditional carnival masks take part in Shrovetide celebrations, in Rumsiskes village, some 89 kilometres (56 miles) north of Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers dance during the "Jisk'a Anata," or small party in Aymara, in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Performers from the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school dance during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An artist prepares for Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers dressed as "Mascaritas" take part in a traditional carnival celebration in the small village of Luzon, Spain, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A broker watches his screens at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, on the traditional Carnival Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A performer from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parades on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A costumed waiter takes part in a cafe waiters race during the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly). ASSOCIATED PRESS

A candombe drummer performs during a Carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Renata Carvalho sings during the "Cordao do Boitata" street pre-carnival party in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival float despicts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the traditional Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, Monday, March 3, 2025. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Transgender woman Negriny Venture rehearses at the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school for the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dancers from the Colorado do Bras samba school perform during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A performer from the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school dances during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS