All sections
WorldMarch 4, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: China Congress

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after attending a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after attending a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese paramilitary policemen stand guard during a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Chinese paramilitary policemen stand guard during a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese paramilitary patrol in front of a portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square during a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Chinese paramilitary patrol in front of a portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square during a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Military delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after attending a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Military delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after attending a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard during a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard during a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Great Hall of the People is seen on the eve of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
The Great Hall of the People is seen on the eve of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Female ethnic minority delegates arrive for a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Female ethnic minority delegates arrive for a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hostesses take souvenir photos at Tiananmen Square during a preparatory session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Hostesses take souvenir photos at Tiananmen Square during a preparatory session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Military delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after attending a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Military delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after attending a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Delegates wave as they arrive to Tiananmen Square to attend a preparatory session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Delegates wave as they arrive to Tiananmen Square to attend a preparatory session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Military delegates march in formation to the Great Hall of the People to attend a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Military delegates march in formation to the Great Hall of the People to attend a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Military delegates march in formation to the Great Hall of the People to attend a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Military delegates march in formation to the Great Hall of the People to attend a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese paramilitary policemen stand guard during a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) with the background of Tiananmen gate in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Chinese paramilitary policemen stand guard during a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) with the background of Tiananmen gate in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese paramilitary policemen stand guard ahead of the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference outside at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Chinese paramilitary policemen stand guard ahead of the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference outside at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Military delegates march in formation to the Great Hall of the People to attend a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Military delegates march in formation to the Great Hall of the People to attend a preparatory session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese paramilitary policemen patrol during a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Chinese paramilitary policemen patrol during a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Soldiers dressed as usher stand watch at an entrance door of the Great Hall of the People during a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Soldiers dressed as usher stand watch at an entrance door of the Great Hall of the People during a preparatory session meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bus hostesses chat on Tiananmen Square on the eve of the opening of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Bus hostesses chat on Tiananmen Square on the eve of the opening of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
Trump's long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico are now in effect, kicking off trade war
WorldMar. 4
Trump's long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico are now in effect, kicking off trade war
Australia's most generous blood plasma donor dies aged 88
WorldMar. 4
Australia's most generous blood plasma donor dies aged 88
New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras Day with costumes and revelry despite weather concerns
WorldMar. 4
New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras Day with costumes and revelry despite weather concerns
AP PHOTOS: Cat owners in Kashmir thrown into a tizzy over viral posts bad-mouthing their pets
WorldMar. 4
AP PHOTOS: Cat owners in Kashmir thrown into a tizzy over viral posts bad-mouthing their pets
Asian shares fall after Wall St retreats on fears over hit to the US economy from Trump's tariffs
WorldMar. 4
Asian shares fall after Wall St retreats on fears over hit to the US economy from Trump's tariffs
India's steel industry contemplates potential fallout from Trump administration tariffs
WorldMar. 4
India's steel industry contemplates potential fallout from Trump administration tariffs
Hegseth orders suspension of Pentagon's offensive cyberoperations against Russia
WorldMar. 3
Hegseth orders suspension of Pentagon's offensive cyberoperations against Russia
A baby seal rescued from a Connecticut street dies at an aquarium
WorldMar. 3
A baby seal rescued from a Connecticut street dies at an aquarium
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy