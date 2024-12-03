PHOTO COLLECTION: China World Indoor Athletics

Taliyah Brooks, of the United States, competes in the pentathlon long jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yoshiki Kinashi, of Japan, and Xinrui Deng, of China, compete in a men's 60 meters semifinal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rikkoi Brathwaite, of the British Virgin Islands, Lachlan Kennedy, of Australia, Ronnie Baker, of the United States, and Chamod Yodasinghe, of Sri Lanka, go against the mat after finishing a men's 60 meters semifinal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kate O'Connor, of Ireland, makes an attempt in the pentathlon long jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gold medalist Sanghyeok Woo, of South Korea, takes a selfie with silver medalist Hamish Kerr, of New Zealand, left, and bronze medalist Raymond Richards, of Jamaica, on the podium of the men's high jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chase Jackson, of the United States, makes an attempt in the women's shot put final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Samuel Prakel, of the United States, 2nd right, competes in a men's 1500 meters heat at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Celia Perron of France reacts after performing in Pentathlon women's high jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chengetayi Mapaya of Zimbabwe competes in men's triple jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jeremiah Azu, of Great Britain, reacts after winning the gold medal in the men's 60 meters final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Eloy Benitez, of Puerto Rico, lies on the track after crashing during the men's 60 meters final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wen Su of China competes in men's triple jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Abbey Caldwell of Australia, center, competes in women's 800 meters heat during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ali Al Balushi of Oman, left, and Naoki Nishioka of Japan compete in men's 60 meters heat during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS