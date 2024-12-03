All sections
WorldMarch 21, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: China World Indoor Athletics

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Taliyah Brooks, of the United States, competes in the pentathlon long jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Yoshiki Kinashi, of Japan, and Xinrui Deng, of China, compete in a men's 60 meters semifinal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Rikkoi Brathwaite, of the British Virgin Islands, Lachlan Kennedy, of Australia, Ronnie Baker, of the United States, and Chamod Yodasinghe, of Sri Lanka, go against the mat after finishing a men's 60 meters semifinal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Kate O'Connor, of Ireland, makes an attempt in the pentathlon long jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Gold medalist Sanghyeok Woo, of South Korea, takes a selfie with silver medalist Hamish Kerr, of New Zealand, left, and bronze medalist Raymond Richards, of Jamaica, on the podium of the men's high jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Chase Jackson, of the United States, makes an attempt in the women's shot put final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Samuel Prakel, of the United States, 2nd right, competes in a men's 1500 meters heat at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Celia Perron of France reacts after performing in Pentathlon women's high jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Chengetayi Mapaya of Zimbabwe competes in men's triple jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Jeremiah Azu, of Great Britain, reacts after winning the gold medal in the men's 60 meters final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Eloy Benitez, of Puerto Rico, lies on the track after crashing during the men's 60 meters final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Wen Su of China competes in men's triple jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Abbey Caldwell of Australia, center, competes in women's 800 meters heat during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Ali Al Balushi of Oman, left, and Naoki Nishioka of Japan compete in men's 60 meters heat during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Almir Dos Santos of Brazil celebrates after winning silver medal in men's triple jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
