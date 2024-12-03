All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: Congo Fighting

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

M23 rebels escort government soldiers and police who surrendered to an undisclosed location in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
M23 rebels escort government soldiers and police who surrendered to an undisclosed location in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Government soldiers and police officers, at right, who surrendered to M23 rebels, left, board trucks to an undisclosed location in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
M23 rebels escort government soldiers and police who surrendered to an undisclosed location in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Members of the Congolese Red Cross collect bodies of alleged members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), who lost their lives fighting against M23 rebels on the street of Goma, Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Members of M23 rebel patrol on the street of Goma, Congo Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
A child pushes a suitcase towards Rwanda security officials checking people crossing from Congo in Gisenyi, Rwanda, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, following M23 rebels' advances into eastern Congo's capital Goma. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
M23 rebels escort government soldiers and police who surrendered to an undisclosed location in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
M23 rebels escort government soldiers and police who surrendered to an undisclosed location in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People rush to shop in downtown Goma, Congo Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, after the M23 rebels advanced into eastern Congo's capital Goma. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Rebel leader of group of Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) including M23, Corneille Nangaa, addresses a news conference in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Government soldiers and police officers who surrendered to M23 rebels, center, run to board trucks to an undisclosed location in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
M23 rebels escort government soldiers and police who surrendered to an undisclosed location in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
M23 rebels patrol in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
M23 rebels patrol in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
M23 rebels escort Romanian mercenaries to the border crossing into Rwanda in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Romanian mercenaries line up to cross the border into Rwanda in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels make their way to the center of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels make their way to the center of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels make their way to the center of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
CAPTION CORRECTS YEAR A UN armoured personnel carrier burns during clashes with M23 rebels outside Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
CAPTION CORRECTS YEAR A UN armoured personnel carrier burns, during clashes with M23 rebels outside Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Congolese children watch the deployment of government and UN troops outside Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, as M23 rebels are reported to close in on the town. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels make their way to the center of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels make their way to the center of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels make their way to the center of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels make their way to the center of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels make their way to the center of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
FARDC Major General Peter Cirimwami, governor of the province of Nord-Kivu, photographed at a news conference in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo in May 2024, has died from injuries sustained in fighting on the front line as M23 rebels close in on Goma. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
FARDC Major General Peter Cirimwami, governor of the province of Nord-Kivu, photographed at a news conference in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo in May 2024, has died from injuries sustained in fighting on the front line as M23 rebels close in on Goma. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
UN armoured personnel carriers deploy outside Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Congolese government troops deploy outside Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, as M23 rebels are reported to close in on the town. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Congolese government troops deploy outside Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, as M23 rebels are reported to close in on the town. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
UN troops deploy outside Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, as M23 rebels are reported to close in on the town. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
UN troops deploy outside Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, as M23 rebels are reported to close in on the town. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Congolese government troops deploy outside Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, as M23 rebels are reported to close in on the town. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Congolese government troops deploy outside Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, as M23 rebels are reported to close in on the town. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Mariam Nasibu stands by her 10-year-old daughter Deborah, who was wounded in the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces, in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Mariam Nasibu stands by her 10-year-old daughter Deborah, who was wounded in the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces, in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People wounded in the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces arrive at the Cbeca Ndosho hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People wounded in the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces arrive at the Cbeca Ndosho hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
A kid wounded in the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces lies on a bed at the Cbeca Ndosho hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People wounded in the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces arrive at the Cbeca Ndosho hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People wounded in the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces arrive at the Cbeca Ndosho hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People wounded in the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces arrive at the Cbeca Ndosho hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
A person wounded in the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces arrives at the Cbeca Ndosho hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
A person wounded in the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces arrives at the Cbeca Ndosho hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
A person wounded in the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces arrives at the Cbeca Ndosho hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
