February 7, 2025
PHOTO COLLECTION: Costume Designers Guild Awards
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
Janelle Monae arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Janelle Monae, left, and Jackie Tohn arrive at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Janelle Monae arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Janelle Monae arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Janelle Monae arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Janelle Monae arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
XXX arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Maranda Nichols arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Maranda Nichols arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Janty Yates, left, and Connie Nielsen arrive at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Connie Nielsen arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Connie Nielsen arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Connie Nielsen arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Connie Nielsen arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Daniel Selon, left, and Kathryn Hahn arrive at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Quinta Brunson arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Quinta Brunson arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Quinta Brunson arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Justine Lupe arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Justine Lupe arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Colman Domingo arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Colman Domingo arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Cayman Cardiff, left, and Salvador Perez Jr. arrive at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jackie Tohn arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jackie Tohn arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jackie Tohn arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jenny Beavan arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jenny Beavan arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
