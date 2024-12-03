PHOTO COLLECTION: Costume Designers Guild Awards

Janelle Monae arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Janelle Monae, left, and Jackie Tohn arrive at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Janelle Monae arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Janelle Monae arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Janelle Monae arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Janelle Monae arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

XXX arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Maranda Nichols arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Maranda Nichols arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Janty Yates, left, and Connie Nielsen arrive at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Connie Nielsen arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Connie Nielsen arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Connie Nielsen arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Connie Nielsen arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Daniel Selon, left, and Kathryn Hahn arrive at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Quinta Brunson arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Quinta Brunson arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Quinta Brunson arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Justine Lupe arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Justine Lupe arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Colman Domingo arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Colman Domingo arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Cayman Cardiff, left, and Salvador Perez Jr. arrive at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jackie Tohn arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jackie Tohn arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jackie Tohn arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jenny Beavan arrives at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP