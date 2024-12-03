PHOTO COLLECTION: Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 40

FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Celta during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, March 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Sporting's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, fights for the ball against FC Porto's Derlei Silva during the last Portuguese SuperLeague 2002/03 match at Antas stadium in Oporto, Portugal, Sunday, June 1, 2003. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Manchester United's Cristino Ronaldo, left, holds the trophy aloft with teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy at the end of the FA Cup final between Millwall and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, May 22, 2004. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

File - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Reading during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Dec. 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Real Madrid's new soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal kisses his jersey during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Monday, July 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal, center, reacts after scoring against FC Barcelona during a Spanish Supercup, first leg soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Real's Cristiano Ronaldo, gestures, at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, at the Luz stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal, in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, May 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Real's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, lifts the Champion League trophy, at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, at the Luz stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, May 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the winning penalty shootout during the Champions League final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, and his teammates celebrate after winning the Euro 2016 final soccer match between Portugal and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Sunday, July 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center right, escapes Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo connects with an overhead kick during the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff, Wales Saturday June 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's 2nd goal during a Champions League Round of 16 first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, top, heads the ball to scores his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Juventus at Rome's Olympic stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the winner's trophy a victory against Atalanta after the end of Italian Cup soccer final match between Atalanta and Juventus at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Everton's Conor Coady tries to tackle Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Sunday Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS