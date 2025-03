PHOTO COLLECTION: Europe Canada

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and President of France Emmanuel Macron shake hands after delivering a joint statement at the Palais de l'Elysee in Paris, on Monday, March 17, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and wife Diana Fox Carney tour Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney Monday, March 17, 2025 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney attends a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, March 17, 2025 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla; Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and wife Diana Fox Carney tour Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and wife Diana Fox Carney tour Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney shake hands after a joint statement Monday, March 17, 2025 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla; Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and wife Diana Fox Carney tour Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives in Paris, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney attend a joint statement Monday, March 17, 2025 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla; Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, is greeted by President of France Emmanuel Macron as he arrives at the Palais de l'Elysee in Paris, on Monday, March 17, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS