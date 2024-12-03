PHOTO COLLECTION: Europe Summit

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
From left, European Council President Antonio Costa, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrive for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, arrives for a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, greets Netherland's Prime Minister Dick Schoof during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
European Council President Antonio Costa, right, speaks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, greets Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Silina during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, greets Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, greets Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, greets Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the European Council to discuss continued support for Ukraine and European defense, in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, speaks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they arrive for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, partially hidden by flag, puts her hands on the arm of European Council President Antonio Costa, left, as he speaks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, during an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, speaks with Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, speaks with European Council President Antonio Costa during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
European Council President Antonio Costa, center right, greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, as they arrive for a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
European Council President Antonio Costa, second right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, third right, meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second left, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
European Council President Antonio Costa, center, speaks with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, center right, and Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever, center left, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, European Council President Antonio Costa, Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Silina arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Netherland's Prime Minister Dick Schoof arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium's King Philippe, right, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prior to a meeting at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Nicolas Tucat, Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, European Council President Antonio Costa, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak with the media as they arrive for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak with the media as they arrive for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and European Council President Antonio Costa arrive for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
