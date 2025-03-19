Wednesday, March 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: Extreme Weather Spain Floods
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
Residents clear mud from the streets after heavy rains in Campanillas, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water is released from the dam of Casasola in Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents clear mud from the streets after heavy rains in Campanillas, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A van is photographed being swept away by the flood in Casasola, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A dog is photographed perched in a tree after heavy rains in Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents clear mud from the streets after heavy rains in Campanillas, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency teams rescue a dog from flooded areas after heavy rains in Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Farmland and properties are photographed flooded after heavy rains in Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency teams rescue a dog from flooded areas after heavy rains in Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency teams rescue a dog from flooded areas after heavy rains in Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water flows down the swollen river after the release of water from the dam of Casasola in Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
