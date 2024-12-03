All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: FireAid Benefit Concert

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Peso Pluma performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sting performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Olivia Rodrigo performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sting performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sting performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Flea, from left, John Frusciante, and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Joan Jett, right, performs with Dave Grohl of Nirvana during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Anthony Kiedis, left, and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Audience members watch No Doubt perfom during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Robinson, left, of the Black Crowes performs with Slash during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Rich Robinson, left, and Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes perform with Slash during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
John Mayer performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Rod Stewart performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
