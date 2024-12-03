PHOTO COLLECTION: Formula 1 2025

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alpine driver Jack Doohan of Australia in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Haas driver Oliver Bearman of Britain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Williams driver Alexander Albon of Thailand in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Williams driver Alexander Albon of Thailand in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Haas driver Oliver Bearman of Britain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
