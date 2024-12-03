All sections
WorldFebruary 26, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Formula 1 2025

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alpine driver Jack Doohan of Australia in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Alpine driver Jack Doohan of Australia in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Haas driver Oliver Bearman of Britain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Haas driver Oliver Bearman of Britain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Red Bull driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Red Bull driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Williams driver Alexander Albon of Thailand in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Williams driver Alexander Albon of Thailand in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Williams driver Alexander Albon of Thailand in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Williams driver Alexander Albon of Thailand in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Haas driver Oliver Bearman of Britain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Haas driver Oliver Bearman of Britain in action during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
Pope resting as Argentines in Rome pray for his recovery
WorldFeb. 26
Pope resting as Argentines in Rome pray for his recovery
Losing a pet can cut deeper than many people realize. Here’s how friends can help
WorldFeb. 26
Losing a pet can cut deeper than many people realize. Here’s how friends can help
The nightmare drags on for the families of hostages who remain in Gaza
WorldFeb. 26
The nightmare drags on for the families of hostages who remain in Gaza
PHOTO COLLECTION Milan Fashion Week
WorldFeb. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION Milan Fashion Week
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed, with Chinese markets gaining after declines on Wall St
WorldFeb. 26
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed, with Chinese markets gaining after declines on Wall St
AP PHOTOS: Graffiti left by Israeli soldiers turn south Lebanon homes into a canvas of war
WorldFeb. 26
AP PHOTOS: Graffiti left by Israeli soldiers turn south Lebanon homes into a canvas of war
Japanese forward 'King Kazu' turns 58 and prepares for his 40th season in professional soccer
WorldFeb. 26
Japanese forward 'King Kazu' turns 58 and prepares for his 40th season in professional soccer
Robert Pattinson reminds audiences that accents are a signature of his performances in 'Mickey 17'
WorldFeb. 26
Robert Pattinson reminds audiences that accents are a signature of his performances in 'Mickey 17'
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy