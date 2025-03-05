All sections
WorldMarch 5, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: France Fashion Louvre Grand Diner

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Gigi Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Gigi Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Gigi Hadid and Jeremy Scott pose for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Gigi Hadid and Jeremy Scott pose for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Gigi Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Gigi Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Kiera Knightley poses for photographers upon arrivals for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Kiera Knightley poses for photographers upon arrivals for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Kiera Knightley and her husband James Righton pose for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Kiera Knightley and her husband James Righton pose for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Naomi Campbell poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Naomi Campbell poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Jean Paul Gaultier poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Jean Paul Gaultier poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Michelle Yeoh poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Michelle Yeoh poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Anna Wintour poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Anna Wintour poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Doechii poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Doechii poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Doechii poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Doechii poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Zoey Deutch poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Zoey Deutch poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Zoey Deutch poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Zoey Deutch poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Jisoo poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Jisoo poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Jisoo poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Jisoo poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Kelly Rutherford poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Kelly Rutherford poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Ashley Graham poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Ashley Graham poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Ashley Graham poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Ashley Graham poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Related
Trailblazing Olympic refugee boxer Cindy Ngamba set for a pro debut on all-female fight card
WorldMar. 5
Trailblazing Olympic refugee boxer Cindy Ngamba set for a pro debut on all-female fight card
World's oldest llama enjoys comforting chronically ill children in North Carolina
WorldMar. 5
World's oldest llama enjoys comforting chronically ill children in North Carolina
Elissa Slotkin assails Trump's early actions, offers Democrats a way to fight back
WorldMar. 5
Elissa Slotkin assails Trump's early actions, offers Democrats a way to fight back
Rep. Al Green shouts down Trump and may face censure by the House for the outburst
WorldMar. 5
Rep. Al Green shouts down Trump and may face censure by the House for the outburst
Who’s St. Francis, whose love for the poor, creation, and peace inspires Pope Francis?
WorldMar. 5
Who’s St. Francis, whose love for the poor, creation, and peace inspires Pope Francis?
Israel cut off food and supplies to Gaza. Aid groups are scrambling. What's happening on the ground?
WorldMar. 5
Israel cut off food and supplies to Gaza. Aid groups are scrambling. What's happening on the ground?
A South African play about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela explores Black women's long wait for absent men
WorldMar. 5
A South African play about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela explores Black women's long wait for absent men
Trump's address to Congress showed the country's stark partisan divide
WorldMar. 5
Trump's address to Congress showed the country's stark partisan divide
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy