PHOTO COLLECTION: France Fashion Louvre Grand Diner

Gigi Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Gigi Hadid and Jeremy Scott pose for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Gigi Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Kiera Knightley poses for photographers upon arrivals for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Kiera Knightley and her husband James Righton pose for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Naomi Campbell poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Jean Paul Gaultier poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Michelle Yeoh poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Anna Wintour poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Doechii poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Doechii poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Zoey Deutch poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Zoey Deutch poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Jisoo poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Jisoo poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Kelly Rutherford poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Ashley Graham poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP