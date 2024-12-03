All sections
WorldMarch 9, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: France Fashion Valentino 25/26

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Models wear creations as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Models wear creations as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Models wear creations as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
