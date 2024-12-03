All sections
WorldMarch 10, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Aiport Strike

AP News, Associated Press
Stranded passengers rest at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Airport workers protest during a strike of the union ver.di at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Flights are cancelled on a screen at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Airport workers protest during a strike of the union ver.di at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Airport workers protest during a strike of the union ver.di at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A traveller watches an empty check in at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Airport employees organized in the Komba union walk through the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A cargo plane rolls to the start at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Travellers passing airport workers protesting during a strike of the union ver.di at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Airport workers protest during a strike of the union ver.di at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Airport workers protest during a strike of the union ver.di at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Airport employees organized in the Komba union walk through the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Travellers wait beside airport workers protesting during a strike of the union ver.di at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Airport workers protest during a strike of the union ver.di at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany on Monday, March 10, 2025, when all major airports in Germany went on a warning strike. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
