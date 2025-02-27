All sections
WorldFebruary 27, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Carnival

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Alter Markt (Old Marketplace) in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Alter Markt (Old Marketplace) in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Alter Markt (Old Marketplace) in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Alter Markt (Old Marketplace) in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Heumarkt (Hay Market) square in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Heumarkt (Hay Market) square in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police secures the start of the street carnival at the Heumarkt (Hay Market) square in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Police secures the start of the street carnival at the Heumarkt (Hay Market) square in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A reveller dances with himself during the start of the street carnival at the Heumarkt (Hay Market) square in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A reveller dances with himself during the start of the street carnival at the Heumarkt (Hay Market) square in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revellers in costumes celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Heumarkt (Hay Market) square in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Revellers in costumes celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Heumarkt (Hay Market) square in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Heumarkt (Hay Market) square in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Heumarkt (Hay Market) square in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Alter Markt (Old Marketplace) in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Alter Markt (Old Marketplace) in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Alter Markt (Old Marketplace) in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Revellers celebrate the start of the street carnival at the Alter Markt (Old Marketplace) in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Romania, has left for the US
WorldFeb. 27
Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Romania, has left for the US
As measles cases mount in the US, what’s the situation worldwide?
WorldFeb. 27
As measles cases mount in the US, what’s the situation worldwide?
Middle East latest: Hamas says it is ready to negotiate the next phase of the ceasefire in Gaza
WorldFeb. 27
Middle East latest: Hamas says it is ready to negotiate the next phase of the ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas calls for talks on next phase of ceasefire after hostage-prisoner exchange
WorldFeb. 27
Hamas calls for talks on next phase of ceasefire after hostage-prisoner exchange
A school helps migrants in Mauritania. Is it enough to keep them from leaving for Europe?
WorldFeb. 27
A school helps migrants in Mauritania. Is it enough to keep them from leaving for Europe?
North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says
WorldFeb. 27
North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says
Author behind Oscar-nominated film finds praise and ire for his rebuke of Brazil's dictatorship
WorldFeb. 27
Author behind Oscar-nominated film finds praise and ire for his rebuke of Brazil's dictatorship
As Mardi Gras approaches in New Orleans, maskers and parades take center stage
WorldFeb. 27
As Mardi Gras approaches in New Orleans, maskers and parades take center stage
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy