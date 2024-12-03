PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Carnival

A carnival float depicts Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hitting a love hammer on Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival float depicts the Statue of Liberty and Lady Justice on President Donald Trump's dog leash at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival float depicts the Statue of Liberty and Lady Justice on President Donald Trump's dog leash at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival float depicts German far-right politician Alice Weidel and far-left politician Sahra Wagenknecht with flowers for Putin at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival float depicts Elon Musk on a see-saw with German far-right politician Alice Weidel at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival float depicts the Catholic Church at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival float depicts German far-right politician Alice Weidel, left, and far-left politician Sahra Wagenknecht with flowers for Putin at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS