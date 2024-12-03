All sections
WorldFebruary 26, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Carnival

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
A carnival float depicts Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hitting a love hammer on Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A carnival float depicts Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hitting a love hammer on Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A carnival float depicts the Statue of Liberty and Lady Justice on President Donald Trump's dog leash at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A carnival float depicts the Statue of Liberty and Lady Justice on President Donald Trump's dog leash at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A carnival float depicts the Statue of Liberty and Lady Justice on President Donald Trump's dog leash at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A carnival float depicts the Statue of Liberty and Lady Justice on President Donald Trump's dog leash at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A carnival float depicts German far-right politician Alice Weidel and far-left politician Sahra Wagenknecht with flowers for Putin at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A carnival float depicts German far-right politician Alice Weidel and far-left politician Sahra Wagenknecht with flowers for Putin at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A carnival float depicts Elon Musk on a see-saw with German far-right politician Alice Weidel at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A carnival float depicts Elon Musk on a see-saw with German far-right politician Alice Weidel at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A carnival float depicts the Catholic Church at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A carnival float depicts the Catholic Church at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A carnival float depicts German far-right politician Alice Weidel, left, and far-left politician Sahra Wagenknecht with flowers for Putin at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A carnival float depicts German far-right politician Alice Weidel, left, and far-left politician Sahra Wagenknecht with flowers for Putin at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A carnival float depicts an injured dove of peace at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A carnival float depicts an injured dove of peace at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
Southwest Airlines flight abruptly rises to avoid another plane crossing Chicago runway
WorldFeb. 25
Southwest Airlines flight abruptly rises to avoid another plane crossing Chicago runway
Relationship between Macron and Trump offers a study in the politics of touch
WorldFeb. 25
Relationship between Macron and Trump offers a study in the politics of touch
Woman injured on Harry Potter theme park ride in California is awarded $7.25 million
WorldFeb. 25
Woman injured on Harry Potter theme park ride in California is awarded $7.25 million
White House says it 'will decide' which news outlets cover Trump, rotating some traditional ones
WorldFeb. 25
White House says it 'will decide' which news outlets cover Trump, rotating some traditional ones
A federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump’s effort to halt the refugee admissions system
WorldFeb. 25
A federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump’s effort to halt the refugee admissions system
Michigan veterinarian faces theft charge after refusing to return homeless man's dog
WorldFeb. 25
Michigan veterinarian faces theft charge after refusing to return homeless man's dog
Federal employees may get more demands to justify their work at Elon Musk's direction
WorldFeb. 25
Federal employees may get more demands to justify their work at Elon Musk's direction
Dodgers' deferred payments increase to $1.051 billion with Tanner Scott, Teoscar Hernández deals
WorldFeb. 25
Dodgers' deferred payments increase to $1.051 billion with Tanner Scott, Teoscar Hernández deals
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy