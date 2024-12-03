All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Election Day

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Resident casts a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, jogs in the early morning accompanied by a bodyguard in Potsdam, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the national election. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)
Resident prepares to cast a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Duisburg, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the national election. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)
Ressdents follow a sign to a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A ballot box is sealed with the electoral seal of the German State of Bavaria in Memmelsdorf, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the national election. (Pia Bayer/dpa via AP)
A German national flag waves on top of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The Brandenburg Gate and the town hall tower, bottom right, are pictured in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
