February 23, 2025
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Election Day
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
Resident casts a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, jogs in the early morning accompanied by a bodyguard in Potsdam, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the national election. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Resident prepares to cast a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Duisburg, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the national election. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ressdents follow a sign to a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A ballot box is sealed with the electoral seal of the German State of Bavaria in Memmelsdorf, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the national election. (Pia Bayer/dpa via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A German national flag waves on top of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Brandenburg Gate and the town hall tower, bottom right, are pictured in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
