WorldFebruary 14, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Munich Security Conference

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

United States Vice-President JD Vance, right, shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
United States Vice-President JD Vance addresses the audience during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
United States Vice-President JD Vance addresses the audience during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi speaks at the Munich Security Conference (MSC), at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, Germany, Friday Feb. 14, 2025. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks a plane as he arrives back at Joint Base Andrews, M.d., after the plane experienced a mechanical issue while flying him to the Munich Security Conference and returned Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
United States Vice-President JD Vance speaks during a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
United States Vice-President JD Vance, third left, meets with Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, second right, and Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, center right, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
United States Vice-President JD Vance, right, and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
United States Vice-President JD Vance, right, speaks during a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Police officers stand in front of the Hotel Bayerischer Hof before the 61st Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
