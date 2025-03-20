All sections
WorldMarch 20, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Panda Cubs Outdoors

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in the enclosure before venturing out on their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in the enclosure before venturing out on their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
An employee of the Berlin zoo holds one of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
An employee of the Berlin zoo hold one of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in the enclosure before venturing out on their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Giant panda cub twins Leni and Lotti play in an outdoor area of the Panda Garden, during their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
One of the giant panda cub twins Leni or Lotti plays in the enclosure before venturing out on their first outdoor adventure, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
