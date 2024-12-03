All sections
WorldMarch 3, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Greece Carnival Portraits

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Christina Louka, 16, poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Spyros Bellos, 21, poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Vlasis Bellos, 19, poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Vasiliki Pergada poses with her four year old daughter Panagiota for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Mehmet Ahmetoglou, 17, poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Vaso Statha, 15 poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Thanos Papageorgiou, 20, poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Hara Papageorgiou, 12, poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Asimina Philipou, 16 ,poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Christos Tomaras, 16, poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Panagiota Statha, 16, poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Loukas Bellos, 15, poses for a portrait, dressed in animal skins and heavy bronze bells, as part of carnival celebrations in Distomo, a village in central Greece, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
