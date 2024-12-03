All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: Greenland Daily Life

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Children play on an icy surface in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A kid plays on top of pieces of ice in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Hans, 9, swings on ropes used as a handrail for canoeing in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A woman walks along the shore of a beach while pieces of ice float in the sea of Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A man stands next to a piece of ice thawing on the shore in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A woman stands next to a piece of ice floating in the water off the shore in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
The northern lights appear over homes in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Ana, 18, and Victor, 19, embrace as they watch the sunset in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
