PHOTO COLLECTION: Greenland Daily Life

Children play on an icy surface in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A kid plays on top of pieces of ice in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hans, 9, swings on ropes used as a handrail for canoeing in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks along the shore of a beach while pieces of ice float in the sea of Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man stands next to a piece of ice thawing on the shore in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman stands next to a piece of ice floating in the water off the shore in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The northern lights appear over homes in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS