Tuesday, February 18
Sikeston
News
Local Sports
Obituaries
E-Edition
Magazines
Weekly Record
A&E
Opinion
World
Contact Us
Support Guide
All sections
News
Local Sports
Obituaries
E-Edition
Magazines
Weekly Record
Contact Us
Support Guide
Records
Business
Submitted
Opinion
Religion
History
Ageless
World
February 18, 2025
PHOTO COLLECTION: Greenland Daily Life
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
Children play on an icy surface in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A kid plays on top of pieces of ice in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hans, 9, swings on ropes used as a handrail for canoeing in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman walks along the shore of a beach while pieces of ice float in the sea of Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man stands next to a piece of ice thawing on the shore in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman stands next to a piece of ice floating in the water off the shore in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The northern lights appear over homes in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ana, 18, and Victor, 19, embrace as they watch the sunset in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Related
World
Feb. 17
Four top New York City officials resign as turmoil ripples over Mayor Adams' corruption case
World
Feb. 17
Delta Airlines flight flips over on landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport and 8 people are hurt
World
Feb. 17
Elon Musk's DOGE seeks access to taxpayer data at IRS: AP sources
World
Feb. 17
What is a polar vortex? US gets a taste of the Arctic this week
World
Feb. 17
Shakira resumes world tour with concert in Lima after canceling show due to illness
World
Feb. 17
NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon ready to partner with Tom Cruise on 'Days of Thunder' sequel
World
Feb. 17
Vatican says the pope has a 'polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.' What is that?
World
Feb. 17
Auburn stays at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for 6th straight week, Florida up to No. 2; Louisville returns
Advertisement
Links
Support Guide
Sitemap
Terms
Privacy