PHOTO COLLECTION: Holi Festival

A specially abled girl participates in an early celebration of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at her school in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier smears colored powder on the face of a colleague as they celebrate on the eve of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at Suchetgarh, India-Pakistan border in Ranbir Singh Pura, 27 kilometers (17 miles) from Jammu, India, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Employees throw colors at each other before leaving for holidays to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) women soldiers smear colored powder on the face of a colleague as they celebrate a day on the eve of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at Suchetgarh, India-Pakistan border in Ranbir singh Pura, 27 kilometers (17 miles) from Jammu, India, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A street vendor waits to sell color powder ahead of Holi festival in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) women soldiers dance as they celebrate a day on the eve of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at Suchetgarh, India-Pakistan border in Ranbir singh Pura, 27 kilometers (17 miles) from Jammu, India, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A tourist has her face covered in colored powder during Holi, the Hindu festival of colors at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Villagers covered in color participate in the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier smears colored powder on the face of a colleague as they celebrate a day on the eve of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at Suchetgarh, India-Pakistan border in Ranbir singh Pura, 27 kilometers (17 miles) from Jammu, India, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nepalese people throw colors on each other as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A tourist uses colored smoke as she celebrates Holi, the Hindu festival of colors at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman and her daughter buys color powder in a shop ahead of Holi festival in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A specially abled child participates in an early celebration of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at his school in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Specially abled children participate in an early celebration of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, at their school in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Employees throw colors at each other before leaving for holidays to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Villagers throw colored powder during the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People gather to celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors sing and dance as they participate Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday March 9, 2025. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon participate in the Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors participate in Lathmar Holi at the Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS