PHOTO COLLECTION: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Bad Bunny performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

GloRilla performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Benson Boone greets fans during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Mariah Carey, left, accepts the icon award as LL Cool J watches on during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

FINNEAS, left, and Billie Eilish accept the award for album of the year for "Hit Me Hard and Soft" during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LL Cool J speaks during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Nelly performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ashanti, right, presents the landmark award to Nelly, left, during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Benson Boone, winner of the award for song of the year for "Beautiful Things," poses in the press room during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Feid arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

FINNEAS, left, and Billie Eilish perform during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Billie Eilish, right, presents the award for breakthrough artist of the year to Gracie Abrams, left, during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Xavi arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Mike Dirnt, from left, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tre Cool of Green Day arrive at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Emily Armstrong, left, and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park arrive at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Doechii presents the innovator award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Benson Boone, from left, accepts the award for song of the year for "Beautiful Things" as Scott Caan, and Kekoa Kekumano watch on during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Billie Eilish, winner of the award for album of the year, poses in the press room during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

GloRilla, winner of the award for hip-hop artist of the year, poses in the press room during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga accepts the innovator award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sexyy Red poses in the press room during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kenny Chesney performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

BossMan Dlow arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ej King, left, and GloRilla arrive at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP