PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Palestinians Hostages

Israeli captive Arbel Yehoud, 29, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as she is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People surround the cars carrying Israeli Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yahoud, who have been held hostages by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, as they are escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as they are handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A crowd surrounds Red Cross cars as they arrive at the site for the handover of Thai and Israeli hostages in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli soldier Agam Berger walks next to masked Islamic Jihad militants as she is handed over to the Red Cross at the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Freed hostage Shani Goren, right, and friends of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud react as they watch the broadcast of her being released from Hamas captivity, in Carmei Gat, southern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two Thai captives, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, are escorted by Hamas fighters as they are handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gadi Moses, 80, center right, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as he is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters contain the crowd as cars carrying Israeli Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yahoud, who have been held hostages by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, are escorted to be handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Hamas fighter stands next to a crowd as before the hand-over of Israeli and Thai hostages to the Red Cross in the south Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People react as they watch broadcast of the release of Israeli soldier Agam Berger, one of eight hostages set to be released today as part of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo released by the Israeli Army, Emily Damari, right, and her mother Mandy use a smart phone near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel after Emily was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Israeli Army via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Romi Gonen, right, and her mother Merav hold each other near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel after Romi was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Israeli Army via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo released by the Israeli Army, Emily Damari, right, and her mother Mandy embrace near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel after Emily was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Israeli Army via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Doron Steinbrecher, left, and her mother Simona hold each other near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel after after Doron was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Israeli Army via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli Romi Gonen, who was kidnapped in Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7, steps out of a van before boarding a helicopter after being released from Gaza, southern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israelis celebrate the release of three hostages who had been held captive by Hamas in Gaza as they gather in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, react to the news of the hostages' release, as they gather in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, react while photographs of the kidnapped women awaiting release Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari appear on the screen in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, react to the news of the hostages' release, as they gather in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, gather in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk past a banner depicting hostage Emily Damari, 28, left, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, right, two of three women set to be released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, as part of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sticker depicting hostage Doron Steinbrecher, who is one of three women set to be released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, is seen at the exit to the replica of a Gaza tunnel in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Daniel Lifshitz, grandson of hostage Oded Lifshitz speaks on the phone as people gather in Tel Aviv, Israel, on the first day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with three hostages are set to be released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A display of yellow chairs representing hostages held in the Gaza Strip, and a banner reading "now!" in Hebrew, are seen in Tel Aviv, Israel, on the first day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as three hostages are set to be released from captivity, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman reacts as people gather in Tel Aviv, Israel, on the first day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, where three hostages are set to be released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Israeli soldier walks at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, in southern Israel, near the Gaza border, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Israeli tank positioned on an elevated position controls the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Israeli army tank moves along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trucks loaded with foodstuffs and humanitarian aid are waiting near the border with Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli troops are seen near the border with Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli Romi Gonen, who was kidnapped in Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7, steps out of a van next to her mother Merav, left, before boarding a helicopter after being released from Gaza, southern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Israeli helicopter takes off carrying Israeli Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari, who were kidnapped in Gaza by Hamas on October 7, after being released from Gaza, in southern Israel. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A convoy of vans and military vehicles, allegedly carrying the released hostages from Gaza, arrives at a military base in southern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A photo shows Israeli hostage Romi Gonen at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, in southern Israel, near the Gaza border, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli tanks sit in southern Israel, near the Gaza border, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israelis have their picture taken on a military vehicle at a gas station in southern Israel, near the Gaza border, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A picture of Israeli hostage Doron Steinbrecher, center, kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 is seen on a fence in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS