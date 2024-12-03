All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Purim

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish kids wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children and men, some wearing costumes, celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Haifa, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish kids dress in costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish kids dress up in costumes during school ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children and men, some wearing costumes, celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Haifa, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children and men, some wearing costumes, celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Haifa, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children and men, some wearing costumes, celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Haifa, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children and men, some wearing costumes, celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Haifa, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children and men, some wearing costumes, celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Haifa, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Jewish ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes, read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, at a synagogue in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Jewish ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes, read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, at a synagogue in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Jewish ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes, read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, at a synagogue in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Jewish ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes, read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, at a synagogue in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Jewish ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes, read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, at a synagogue in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
