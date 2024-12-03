PHOTO COLLECTION: Japan Baseball MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani warms up during the official training Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani warms up during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Baseball fans cheer as a player of the Los Angeles Dodgers waves during a practice session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Players of Los Angeles Dodgers warm up during a training session in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, ahead of the Dodgers to play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seiya Suzuki, right, and Shota Imanaga, left, of the Chicago Cubs prepare to pose for photographs after attending the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani warms up during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans of Los Angeles Dodgers wait for the team arrival at Tokyo International Airport Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Tokyo, as Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled to play their MLB opening games against Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, ahead of the Dodgers to play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández, left, and manager Dave Roberts, right, speak during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a pitcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers, starts a practice session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers players warm up during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, left, two-way player Shohei Ohtani, right, chat, prior to the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Players of Los Angeles Dodgers warm up during a training session in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, ahead of the Dodgers to play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani warms up during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. . (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans watch the official training of Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Michael Busch, front, of the Chicago Cubs prepares to catch a ball as Justin Turner also participates in a training session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielder Teoscar Hernández and his teammates warm up during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' first base Freddie Freeman warms up during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani warms up during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani attends the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans of Los Angeles Dodgers's Shohei Ohtani wait for the team arrival at Tokyo International Airport Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Tokyo, as Dodgers is scheduled to play their MLB opening games against Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers participates in a practice session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seiya Suzuki, right, and Shota Imanaga, left, of the Chicago Cubs, pose for photographers after attending an official news conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, before the Cubs play their MLB opening baseball games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell attends the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs participates in a training session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers players warm up as a security guard stands guard during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seiya Suzuki, left, of the Chicago Cubs, talks with Miguel Amaya during a training session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Craig Counsell, left, manager of the Chicago Cubs, and Seiya Suzuki talks during a training session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs participates in a training session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spectators watch the official training of Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki, right, walks during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki warms up during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki attends the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, left, two-way player Shohei Ohtani, center, pitcher Roki Sasaki, right, attend the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seiya Suzuki, right, and Shota Imanaga, left, of the Chicago Cubs prepare to pose for photographs after attending the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dansby Swanson, center left back, Shota Imanaga, center back, and Seiya Suzuki, center right back, of the Chicago Cubs chat as they prepare for a group photo before their training session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, ahead of the Cubs' MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Players of the Chicago Cubs participate in a training session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS