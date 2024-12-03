PHOTO COLLECTION: Japan MLB Baseball

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers participates in a practice session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani warms up during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a pitcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers, starts a practice session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani warms up during the official training Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki attends the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seiya Suzuki, left, of the Chicago Cubs, talks with Miguel Amaya during a training session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fan of the Yomiuri Giants cheers during a friendly baseball game between the Giants and South Korea's Samsung Lions during the Giants' spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yokohama DeNA BayStars pitcher Yuito Mori practices pitching during their spring training in Ginowan, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spectators watch the official training of Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Players of Los Angeles Dodgers warm up during the official training Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans of Los Angeles Dodgers wait for the team arrival at Tokyo International Airport Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Tokyo, as Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled to play their MLB opening games against Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki warms up during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Baseball fans cheer as a player of the Los Angeles Dodgers waves during a practice session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seiya Suzuki, right, and Shota Imanaga, left, of the Chicago Cubs prepare to pose for photographs after attending the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs comes on to the ground for a training session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs participates in a training session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani warms up during the official training, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, ahead of the start of the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans of Los Angeles Dodgers wait for the team arrival at Tokyo International Airport Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Tokyo, as Dodgers is scheduled to play their MLB opening games against Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, left, two-way player Shohei Ohtani, right, chat, prior to the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Baseball fans of the Yomiuri Giants welcome team members coming out of Naha Airport's terminal exit in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, as the team was moving from another spring training site. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Roki Sasaki, a pitcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers participate in a practice session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Baseball fans of the Yomiuri Giants welcome the team, while media members take photos and film their arrival at Naha Airport in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, as the team was moving from another spring training site. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Makiko Sasaki, of Tokyo, 26, front left, and Mako Fujita, of Kawaguchi, north of Tokyo, 27, hold up towels that show names of their favorite baseball players of the Yomiuri Giants as Toshihiko Onodera, back left, of Ichinoseki, northern Japan, 66, and his wife Kyoko, 69, cheer and Karen Kinjo, front right, from Naha, south of Okinawa, 21, tries to take photos of her favorite player during the team's spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto attends the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hanshin Tigers' Hidetoshi Ibaragi gives autographs to baseball fans during their spring training in Ginoza village, north of Okinawa, southern Japan, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans who won special access to the ground watch players of the Yomiuri Giants warm up as other fans watch from the stand during the Tokyo baseball team's spring training in Naha, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts attends the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani, left, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, center, and Roki Sasaki, right, pose for photographs during the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Dodgers play their MLB opening games against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seiya Suzuki, right, and Shota Imanaga, left, of the Chicago Cubs, pose for photographers after attending an official news conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, before the Cubs play their MLB opening baseball games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell attends the official Press conference Friday, March 14, 2025, in Tokyo, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome next week. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dansby Swanson, center left back, Shota Imanaga, center back, and Seiya Suzuki, center right back, of the Chicago Cubs chat as they prepare for a group photo before their training session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, ahead of the Cubs' MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans of Los Angeles Dodgers wait for the team arrival as a staff installs partitions to block fans from the arrival route of the Dodgers team members at Tokyo International Airport Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Tokyo, as Dodgers to play their MLB opening games against and Chicago Cubs in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans of Los Angeles Dodgers's Shohei Ohtani wait for the team arrival at Tokyo International Airport Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Tokyo, as Dodgers is scheduled to play their MLB opening games against Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tsuyoshi Wada, left, a pitcher of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, walks towards baseball fans as he was asked for autographs, during a visit the Yokohama DeNA BayStars' spring training in Ginowan, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man, center right, hands out a ball to a child after he caught it as it was thrown into spectators during the Chicago Cubs' training session at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Cubs play their MLB opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the venue next week. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS