PHOTO COLLECTION: Latin America - Reverse Flow of Migrants

Migrants wait in line for food from Panamanian immigration authorities in Palenque, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boat transporting migrants departs the Caribbean coastal village of Miramar, Panama, for the Colombian border, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, as migrants return from southern Mexico after abandoning hopes of reaching the U.S. in a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants board a boat at the Caribbean coastal village of Miramar, Panama, bound for the Colombian border, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, as migrants return from southern Mexico after abandoning hopes of reaching the U.S. in a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants arrive to board a boat in the Caribbean coastal village of Miramar, Panama, bound for the Colombian border, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, as migrants return from southern Mexico after abandoning hopes of reaching the U.S. in a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Luisleibis Navarro carries her son, as he waits to board a boat departing from Panama's Caribbean coastal village of Miramar to the border with Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by President Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Davinny Moreno boards a boat with her mother Eva Ramirez, left, to depart from the Caribbean coastal village of Miramar, Panama, for the Colombian border, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, as migrants return from southern Mexico after abandoning hopes of reaching the U.S. in a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boats transporting migrants depart from the Caribbean coastal village of Miramar, Panama, for the Colombian border, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, as migrants return from southern Mexico after abandoning hopes of reaching the U.S. in a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Veiker Queral boards a boat departing from Panama's Caribbean coastal village of Miramar to the border with Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by President Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boats transport migrants from the Caribbean coast village of Miramar, Panama for the Colombian border, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, as migrants return from southern Mexico after abandoning hopes of reaching the U.S. in a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Naomi Diaz sits on a boat departing from Panama's Caribbean coastal village of Miramar to the border with Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by President Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants ride on a bus to Miramar, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants arrive at Miramar, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants spend the night in a shelter in Palenque, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants spend the night in a shelter in Palenque, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A child collects water to bathe herself with at a shelter in Palenque, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants wait around in a shelter in Palenque, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants cool off in Palenque, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants eat and wait around in a shelter in Palenque, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Leomar Gonzalez leans out the window of a bus transporting migrants from a reception center in Lajas Blancas, eastern Panama, as they arrive to Miramar on the country's Caribbean coast, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the President Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants line up for food from Panamanian immigration authorities in Palenque, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants receive food from Panamanian immigration authorities upon arrival to Palenque, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the President Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yhorwel Álvarez uses his phone in a shelter in Palenque, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants talk with a Panamanian immigration officer in Palenque, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The migrants are returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S., a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants wind down during sunset on Gardi Sugdub Island, on Panama's Caribbean coast, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where they will overnight before attempting to board boats to Colombia the following day after turning back from southern Mexico, abandoning hopes of reaching the U.S. amid President Trump's crackdown on migration. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Gabriela Villanueva holds her daughter as she waits to board a boat to Colombia on Panama's Caribbean coastal island of Gardi Sugdub, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, after turning back from southern Mexico where they gave up hopes of reaching the U.S. amid President Trump's crackdown on migration. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants arrive at Panama's Caribbean coastal island of in Gardi Sugdub, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, to board boats to Colombia after giving up hopes of reaching the U.S. while in southern Mexico as President Trump cracks down on migration. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants discuss lodging and transit fees with a store owner in Puerto Cartí, on Panama's Caribbean coast, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, as they plan to board boats to Colombia after turning back from southern Mexico where they gave up hopes of reaching the U.S. amid President Trump's crackdown on migration. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Estebani Llerena, left, sleeps next to her daughter in Puerto Cartí, on Panama's Caribbean coast, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where they plan to take a boat to Colombia after giving up hopes of reaching the U.S. while in southern Mexico amid President Trump's crackdown on migration. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Venezuelan migrants play dominoes in Puerto Carti, on Panama's Caribbean coast, Feb. 22, 2025, where they plan to board boats to Colombia after turning back from southern Mexico where they gave up hopes of reaching the U.S. amid President Trump's crackdown on migration. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Estebani Llerena, left, sleeps next to her daughter in Puerto Cartí, on Panama's Caribbean coast, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where they plan to take a boat to Colombia after giving up hopes of reaching the U.S. while in southern Mexico amid President Trump's crackdown on migration. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants check their phones as they spend the night in Puerto Cartí, on Panama's Caribbean coast, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where they plan to take a boat to Colombia after turning back from southern Mexico where they gave up hopes of reaching the U.S. amid President Trump's crackdown on migration. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants board boats to Colombia on Panama's Caribbean coastal island of Gardi Sugdub, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after turning back from southern Mexico where they gave up hopes of reaching the U.S. amid President Trump's crackdown on migration. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS