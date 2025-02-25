All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION London Fashion Week

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Elizabeth McGovern displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Naomi Campbell displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
A model displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Richard E. Grant displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
A model displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Elizabeth McGovern displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
A model displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
A model displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Lesley Manville displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
A model displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Naomi Campbell displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Naomi Campbell displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Erin O'Connor displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
