PHOTO COLLECTION London Fashion Week

Elizabeth McGovern displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Naomi Campbell displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

A model displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Richard E. Grant displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

A model displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Elizabeth McGovern displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

A model displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

A model displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Lesley Manville displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

A model displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Naomi Campbell displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Naomi Campbell displays a creation from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, as part of London Fashion Week, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP