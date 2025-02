PHOTO COLLECTION: Marco Rubio in Latin America

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, third from right, tours the Miraflores Locks at the Panama Canal in Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, fourth from left, tours the Miraflores Locks at the Panama Canal in Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media during a visit to the aircraft maintenance firm Aeroman in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police block protesters rallying against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit in Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Panama's President Jose Mulino, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrive for a meeting at the presidential palace in Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha waves to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as he departs the presidential palace in Panama City after meeting with President Jose Mulino, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters burn posters depicting President Donald Trump during a rally against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit in Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, second right, meets with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino, left, at the presidential palace in Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Panama's President Jose Mulino, right, and Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the presidential palace in Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, second right, meets with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino at the presidential palace in Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Panama Canal Authority Administrator Ricuarte Vásquez talk during a tour of the Miraflores Locks in Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque, El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters march against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit in Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Secretary of State Marco Rubio boards a plane at Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama City, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, en route to El Salvador. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

El Salvador's Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco, left, welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio upon his arrival to the international airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves give a joint news conference at the presidential palace in San Jose, Costa Rica, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People watch Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meet-and-greet with employees and family at the United States Embassy in Panama City Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, and Panama Canal Authority Administrator Ricuarte Vásquez, right, tour the Miraflores Locks at the Panama Canal in Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS