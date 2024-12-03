All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: Mexico Border

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Guatemalan soldiers patrol the shared border with Mexico as part of the Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control, at the mouth of Suchiate River in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Army Colonel Juan Celis Mendizabal, top, gives instructions to soldiers as they patrol the shared border with Mexico as part of the Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control in the Suchiate River in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalan soldiers patrol the shared border with Mexico as part of the Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control, in the Suchiate River in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Soldiers patrol the shared border with Mexico as part of the Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control, in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalan soldiers patrol the shared border with Mexico as part of the Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control, in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A member of the Kaibiles special force unit patrols the shared border with Mexico as part of the Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control, at the mouth of the Suchiate River in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Mexican soldiers fold a national flag after alongside Guatemalan soldiers at the mouth of the Suchiate River in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalan Army Colonel Juan Celis Mendizabal, left, greets a Mexican soldier at the shared border, during Guatemala's Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control, at the mouth of Suchiate River in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalan soldiers, right, hold up a national flag alongside Mexican soldiers, at the shared border as part of Guatemala's Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control, at the Suchiate River in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A Guatemalan soldier patrols the shared border with Mexico as part of the Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control, at the mouth of Suchiate River in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalan soldiers patrol the shared border with Mexico as part of the Ring of Fire operation, aiming to strengthen border control, at the mouth of Suchiate River in Ocos, Guatemala, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
