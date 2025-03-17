PHOTO COLLECTION: Mexico's Vive Latino music festival
Colombian pop-rock singer Andrea Echeverri of Aterciopelados performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mexican band Molotov performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rudolf Schenker of the band Scorpions performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans cheer for the Mexican rock band El Gran Silencio during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Li Saumet of Astropical performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lead singer Leon Larregui of Mexican rock group Zoe performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Roberto Musso of the Uruguayan band Cuarteto de Nos performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Guapos band performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A music fan wearing a "lucha libre" wrestling mask poses for photos during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chilean singer Mon Laferte performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singer Tom Chaplin of the British rock band Keane performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Music fans cheer for Mexican band Molotov during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spanish rock band Duncan Dhu performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scorpions German rock band vocal Klaus Meine performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singer Saul Hernandez of the Mexican band Caifanes performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
