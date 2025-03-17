All sections
WorldMarch 17, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Mexico's Vive Latino music festival

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Colombian pop-rock singer Andrea Echeverri of Aterciopelados performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Colombian pop-rock singer Andrea Echeverri of Aterciopelados performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mexican band Molotov performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Mexican band Molotov performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rudolf Schenker of the band Scorpions performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Rudolf Schenker of the band Scorpions performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans cheer for the Mexican rock band El Gran Silencio during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Fans cheer for the Mexican rock band El Gran Silencio during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Li Saumet of Astropical performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Li Saumet of Astropical performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lead singer Leon Larregui of Mexican rock group Zoe performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Lead singer Leon Larregui of Mexican rock group Zoe performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Roberto Musso of the Uruguayan band Cuarteto de Nos performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Roberto Musso of the Uruguayan band Cuarteto de Nos performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Guapos band performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
The Guapos band performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A music fan wearing a "lucha libre" wrestling mask poses for photos during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
A music fan wearing a "lucha libre" wrestling mask poses for photos during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chilean singer Mon Laferte performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Chilean singer Mon Laferte performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singer Tom Chaplin of the British rock band Keane performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Singer Tom Chaplin of the British rock band Keane performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Music fans cheer for Mexican band Molotov during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Music fans cheer for Mexican band Molotov during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spanish rock band Duncan Dhu performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Spanish rock band Duncan Dhu performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scorpions German rock band vocal Klaus Meine performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Scorpions German rock band vocal Klaus Meine performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singer Saul Hernandez of the Mexican band Caifanes performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Singer Saul Hernandez of the Mexican band Caifanes performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Related
Telegram's CEO Durov back in Dubai as France investigates criminal activity on his messaging app
WorldMar. 17
Telegram's CEO Durov back in Dubai as France investigates criminal activity on his messaging app
Tri-State Tornado, deadliest in recorded US history, ripped through Midwestern states 100 years ago
WorldMar. 17
Tri-State Tornado, deadliest in recorded US history, ripped through Midwestern states 100 years ago
Tariffs on lumber and appliances set stage for higher costs on new homes and remodeling projects
WorldMar. 17
Tariffs on lumber and appliances set stage for higher costs on new homes and remodeling projects
Congo says it will participate in peace talks with M23 rebels
WorldMar. 17
Congo says it will participate in peace talks with M23 rebels
Strong TV ratings and attendance, women's basketball in good place heading to NCAA Tournament
WorldMar. 17
Strong TV ratings and attendance, women's basketball in good place heading to NCAA Tournament
What's the future of baseball in Japan as the best players leave for MLB?
WorldMar. 17
What's the future of baseball in Japan as the best players leave for MLB?
What to know about Yemen's Houthi rebels as the US steps up attacks on Iran-backed group
WorldMar. 17
What to know about Yemen's Houthi rebels as the US steps up attacks on Iran-backed group
Canada's Carney to meet with European allies as tensions with the Trump administration persist
WorldMar. 17
Canada's Carney to meet with European allies as tensions with the Trump administration persist
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy