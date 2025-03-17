PHOTO COLLECTION: Mexico's Vive Latino music festival

Colombian pop-rock singer Andrea Echeverri of Aterciopelados performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mexican band Molotov performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rudolf Schenker of the band Scorpions performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans cheer for the Mexican rock band El Gran Silencio during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Li Saumet of Astropical performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lead singer Leon Larregui of Mexican rock group Zoe performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Roberto Musso of the Uruguayan band Cuarteto de Nos performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Guapos band performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A music fan wearing a "lucha libre" wrestling mask poses for photos during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chilean singer Mon Laferte performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Singer Tom Chaplin of the British rock band Keane performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Music fans cheer for Mexican band Molotov during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spanish rock band Duncan Dhu performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Scorpions German rock band vocal Klaus Meine performs during the 25th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario) ASSOCIATED PRESS