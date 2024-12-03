PHOTO COLLECTION: Mideast Wars Gaza

An injured man is take to the Al-Ahli hospital following Israeli army overnight airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi). ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli tanks maneuver on the border with northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

ADDS NAME OF THE MAN - EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT.- Eyad Abu Jazar holds the body of a child he believed to be his nephew, who was also killed in Israeli army airstrikes, at the hospital morgue in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli army airstrikes is brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An explosion erupts in the northern Gaza Strip, as seee from southern Israel, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Injured Palestinians wait for treatment at the hospital following Israeli army airstrikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians inspect the damage at Al-Tabi'in School in central Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT.- Palestinians hold the hands of their relative who was killed in an Israeli army airstrike, at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Karem Hanna) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy reacts as he looks at the body of a person killed during overnight Israeli army airstrikes across the Gaza Strip in the yard of the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman mourns as she identifies a body in the Al-Ahli hospital following overnight Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT.- A man carries the body of a child to the Al-Ahli hospital following multiple overnight Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli army airstrikes are brought to Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman reacts over the body of a person killed during overnight Israeli army airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, at the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners gather around the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli army airstrikes as they are brought to Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT.- The body of a child is placed on the floor at the hospital morgue, following Israeli army airstrikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians inspect the damage at Al-Tabi'in School in central Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman carries the body of a child to Al-Ahli hospital following overnight Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An injured man waits for treatment on the floor of a hospital following Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man mourns over the body of a child, lying among other victims at the hospital morgue, following Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan, who is held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, tries to pass a barbed wire to approach the Gaza border fence, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives of hostage held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, attempt to approach the Gaza border, escorted by Israeli soldiers, calling for their release and expressing concerns that the resumption of fighting in Gaza puts their loved ones at risk, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli soldiers ride a vehicle past a concrete wall with a message demanding the return of the hostages held by Hamas, on a road near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS