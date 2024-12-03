All sections
WorldFebruary 26, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION Milan Fashion Week

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's actress Brigitte Nielsen, centre, walks with designers Dean Caten, left, and Dan Caten during the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Denmark's actress Brigitte Nielsen, centre, walks with designers Dean Caten, left, and Dan Caten during the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Naomi Campbell, centre, Doechii, left, and JT wear creations as part of the DSquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's s and Men's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Naomi Campbell, centre, Doechii, left, and JT wear creations as part of the DSquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's s and Men's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Models wear creations as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Models wear creations as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Doechii wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Doechii wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Doechii, front, performs after the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Doechii, front, performs after the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Irina Shayk wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Irina Shayk wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Models wear creations as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Models wear creations as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Audience members film models who wear creations from the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Audience members film models who wear creations from the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua accepts applause after the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua accepts applause after the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
Robert Pattinson reminds audiences that accents are a signature of his performances in 'Mickey 17'
WorldFeb. 26
Robert Pattinson reminds audiences that accents are a signature of his performances in 'Mickey 17'
Teachers union sues over Trump administration's deadline to end school diversity programs
WorldFeb. 26
Teachers union sues over Trump administration's deadline to end school diversity programs
PHOTO COLLECTION: 97th Academy Awards - Oscars Nominees
WorldFeb. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION: 97th Academy Awards - Oscars Nominees
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Carnival
WorldFeb. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Carnival
Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury retires after 20 WNBA seasons, 3 titles and 6 Olympic golds
WorldFeb. 26
Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury retires after 20 WNBA seasons, 3 titles and 6 Olympic golds
Israel, Hamas agree on new exchange, leaving fragile ceasefire intact
WorldFeb. 25
Israel, Hamas agree on new exchange, leaving fragile ceasefire intact
Luxury home at risk of tumbling into Cape Cod Bay over removal dispute is demolished
WorldFeb. 25
Luxury home at risk of tumbling into Cape Cod Bay over removal dispute is demolished
Ukraine and US have agreed on a framework economic deal, Ukrainian officials say
WorldFeb. 25
Ukraine and US have agreed on a framework economic deal, Ukrainian officials say
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy