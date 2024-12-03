All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: Nepal Britain Royals

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, visits Maiti Nepal, a non-profit organization in Nepal dedicated to helping the victims of human trafficking in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Britain's Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, arrives in Tribhuvan international airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, takes a group photograph at Maiti Nepal, a non-profit organization in Nepal dedicated to helping the victims of human trafficking in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Britain's Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, right, gestures during his visit to Bhaktapur, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)
Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, right, visits Maiti Nepal, a non-profit organization in Nepal dedicated to helping the victims of human trafficking in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Young children perform a traditional dance for Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh duirng a visit to Maiti Nepal, a non-profit organization in Nepal dedicated to helping the victims of human trafficking in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, left, visits Maiti Nepal, a non-profit organization in Nepal dedicated to helping the victims of human trafficking in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Britain's Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, center, during his visit to Bhaktapur, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)
Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, with founder of Maiti Nepal, Anuradha Koirala, left, visit Maiti Nepal, a non-profit organization in Nepal dedicated to helping the victims of human trafficking in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
