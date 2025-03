PHOTO COLLECTION: New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras Day

People gather for the start of the Society of Saint Anne's parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bourbon Street is seen from a balcony at the Royal Sonesta Hotel on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Beads are thrown during the Zulu parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers vie for throws during the Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Zulu parade rolls along Jackson Avenue in New Orleans on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Brett Duke/The Advocate via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Queen Zulu 2025 Kristen Bonds Mason greets the crowd as the Zulu parade rolls along Jackson Avenue in New Orleans on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Brett Duke/The Advocate via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Zulu parade rolls along Jackson Avenue in New Orleans on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Brett Duke/The Advocate via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the Zulu Tramps walks down Jackson Ave before the start of the Mardi Gras Day parade on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Talladega College band perform during the Zulu parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Julia Lang and Dan Wally Lang dance in the Bywater neighborhood on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman sings during the Society of Saint Anne's parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People have some fun during the Society of Saint Anne's parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man wears a costumes during the Society of Saint Anne's parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coconuts are handed out as the Zulu parade rolls along Jackson Avenue in New Orleans on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Brett Duke/The Advocate via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers vie for throws during the Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spectators vie to catch prizes known as throws during the Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jack Brook) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers dance in the Marigny neighborhood during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A crowd surrounds the Northside Skull and Bone Gang on Claiborne Ave. under the Interstate 10 overpass during Mardi Gras morning in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tony Burgesen has some fun during the Society of Saint Anne's parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People dress as broccoli during the Society of Saint Anne's parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People watch from a balcony during the Society of Saint Anne's parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People have some fun in a bar during the Society of Saint Anne's parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People celebrate on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People watch from a bar window on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS