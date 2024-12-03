PHOTO COLLECTION: New York Fashion Week

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
Winnie Harlow walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Coco Rocha, left, and Winnie Harlow walk the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Christian Siriano walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.